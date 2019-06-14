India's services exports up 2.8% to $18 bn in April

The services receipt or exports during April 2018 stood at $17.56 billion.
India's service sector exports rose by 2.8 per cent to $18.06 billion in the first month of the current fiscal, RBI data showed June 14.
Services payments or imports in April 2019 were at $11.4 billion, up by 4.6 per cent from $10.92 billion in the same month of 2018-19, according to the RBI data on India's international trade in services for April 2019.
The Reserve Bank releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.The monthly data on services are provisional and undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.