you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's services exports up 10% in August at $18.24 bn; imports rise 16%

The services imports or payments were valued at $12 billion during the month, up by 16 per cent from $10.35 billion in the year-ago period, as per the RBI monthly data on India's International Trade in Services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's services exports rose by 10.4 per cent to $18.24 billion in August in the current financial year, data from Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday. The services exports or receipts were $16.53 billion in the same month of 2018. It was at $19.08 billion in July this year.



Services imports during previous month stood at $12.83 billion.

The RBI's monthly data on services are provisional and would undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:09 pm

tags #Business #Economy

