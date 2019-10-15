India's services exports up 10% in August at $18.24 bn; imports rise 16%

India's services exports rose by 10.4 per cent to $18.24 billion in August in the current financial year, data from Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday. The services exports or receipts were $16.53 billion in the same month of 2018. It was at $19.08 billion in July this year.

The services imports or payments were valued at $12 billion during the month, up by 16 per cent from $10.35 billion in the year-ago period, as per the RBI monthly data on India's International Trade in Services.

Services imports during previous month stood at $12.83 billion.