India's services exports dip 8.92% to $16.45 billion in April

India's service sector exports dipped 8.92 per cent to $16.45 billion (about Rs 1.25 lakh crore) in April, RBI data showed on Monday. Services receipt or exports during April 2019 stood at $17.56 billion.

As per a press release by RBI, the estimated value of services exports for May 2020 is $15.70 billion.

Services payments or imports also declined by 18.3 percent to $9.3 billion (about Rs 70,600 crore) in April 2020, leaving a trade balance of $7.15 billion (about Rs 54,300 crore) during the month under review.

The estimated value of services imports for May is $8.57 billion.

The Reserve Bank releases monthly data on India's international trade in services with a lag of around 45 days.

The monthly data on services are provisional and undergo revision when the Balance of Payments (BoP) data are released on a quarterly basis.