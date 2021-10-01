MARKET NEWS

India's September preliminary trade deficit at $22.94 billion: Govt

India's merchandise exports rose $33.44 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose $56.38 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.

October 01, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
India's merchandise trade deficit in September was $22.94 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Friday.

