App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's rice output could hit record as farmers expand area

Higher output by the world's biggest rice exporter could dampen domestic prices and make exports more competitive, compensating for lower supplies from rivals Thailand and Vietnam.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's rice production is likely to surge to a record high as farmers are expanding the area under paddy because of good monsoon rains and after the government raised the price at which it will buy the new-season crop.

Higher output by the world's biggest rice exporter could dampen domestic prices and make exports more competitive, compensating for lower supplies from rivals Thailand and Vietnam.

It could also force India's state-run agencies to ramp up purchases from farmers even as inventories are bulging.

Close

"Farmers are interested in rice. They are likely to expand area due to government support. In the new marketing year, we could produce as much as 120 million tonnes," said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of India's Rice Exporters Association.

related news

The government raised the price at which it will buy new-season rice from farmers by 2.9 percent.

India, which produced a record 117.94 million tonnes of rice in 2019/20, has started planting the summer-sown crop as the monsoon has spread to main rice-growing areas in the south and east.

The good monsoon rain and rising exports due to a rally in global prices have been encouraging Indian farmers to plant more rice, said Nitin Gupta, vice president for Olam India's rice business.

Rice prices in Thailand and Vietnam, the second and third biggest exporter of the grain respectively, hit multi-year highs this year due to limited supplies.

Unlike its competitors, India has a massive surplus for export and it will get bigger in the new season, Gupta said.

State-run agencies were holding 27.4 million tonnes of rice and another 21 million tonnes of un-milled paddy, according to the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).

But another record harvest could dampen domestic prices and force the FCI to buy nearly half of the output from farmers, said Rao.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #rice

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mathematical models on severity of COVID-19 in India carried strong bias, failed: IJMR editorial

Mathematical models on severity of COVID-19 in India carried strong bias, failed: IJMR editorial

Call to boycott Chinese goods gets louder; but what about advertising sector?

Call to boycott Chinese goods gets louder; but what about advertising sector?

Fortis Healthcare says lockdown impacted operations, cuts fixed costs by 25%

Fortis Healthcare says lockdown impacted operations, cuts fixed costs by 25%

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.