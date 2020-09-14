India's retail inflation stood at 6.69% in August

India's retail inflation for the month of August stood at 6.69 percent, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on September 14. The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation rate for July has been revised to 6.73 percent from 6.93 percent.

The combined food price inflation (CFPI) for August stood at 9.05 percent, against 9.27 percent (revised) in July. Inflation in the vegetables basket came in at 11.41 percent in August, against 11.29 percent in July. In the fuel and light segment, inflation for the same month was 3.10 percent, against 2.80 percent in July.

In cereals and related products, inflation stood at 5.92 percent in August against 6.96 percent in July. In meat and fish, it stood at 16.50 percent against 18.81 percent a month ago. For pulses and products, it stood at 14.44 percent in August, against 15.92 percent in July.



Year on year rate of Inflation (%) based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI). Aug 2020 #KnowYourStats pic.twitter.com/PoKPX65qYC

— Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (@GoIStats) September 14, 2020

The consumer price index (CPI) data for the months of April and May were not released by the Centre due to insufficient data collection amid the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the last two consecutive quarters (January - March of FY 2019-20 and April - June of FY 2020-21), the average consumer price index-based inflation breached 6 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) needs to target inflation to keep it within 4 percent, within a band of +/- 2 percent.

During its policy announcement last month month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it expects headline inflation to remain elevated in the second quarter of FY 2020-21.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said food prices are expected to increase in the near term, due to broken supply chains as a fallout of the COVID pandemic. Overall inflation is expected to remain elevated in the near term because of costly petrol and diesel prices.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee had kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained its accommodative stance. Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends funds to commercial banks.