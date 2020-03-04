India's rapeseed output could rise 4% on higher yields: Trade body

India's rapeseed output is likely to rise 4% this year as yields of the winter-sown oilseed improved due to favourable weather, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

Rapeseed production in India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, is expected at 7.8 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2020, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) told a news conference in the desert state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan produces over half of India's rapeseed.