India's rapeseed output could rise 4% on higher yields: Trade body

Rapeseed production in India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, is expected at 7.8 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2020, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) told a news conference in the desert state of Rajasthan.
India's rapeseed output is likely to rise 4% this year as yields of the winter-sown oilseed improved due to favourable weather, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.
Rapeseed production in India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, is expected at 7.8 million tonnes in the crop year to June 2020, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) told a news conference in the desert state of Rajasthan.Rajasthan produces over half of India's rapeseed.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).
First Published on Mar 4, 2020 01:32 pm