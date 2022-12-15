 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's Q3 current account deficit likely shot up on widening trade gap: Poll

Reuters
Dec 15, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

A revival in domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has also compounded the shortfall through higher imports, while at the same time exports to a weakening global economy shrank to a 20-month low in October.

Representative image

India's current account deficit likely rose to its highest in nearly a decade in the July-September quarter as elevated commodity prices and a weak rupee stretched the trade gap even further, a Reuters poll of economists found.

A revival in domestic demand in Asia's third-largest economy since the COVID-19 pandemic has also compounded the shortfall through higher imports, while at the same time exports to a weakening global economy shrank to a 20-month low in October.

The median forecast of 18 economists in a Dec. 5-14 Reuters poll was for a $35.5 billion current account deficit in the July-September quarter, or 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), the most in nearly a decade.

Forecasts ranged from $24.5-$40.0 billion, or 3.3%-4.7% of GDP. For the April-June quarter, the deficit was $23.9 billion, about 2.8% of GDP.

"As India continues to perform well, demand for non-oil imports will continue to increase while the global slowdown affects demand for exports," wrote Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, who had one of the more optimistic forecasts at just 3.3% of GDP.

"The problem this time with a (global) recession is that even demand for software services tends to decrease. This is why the issue is a little more serious."