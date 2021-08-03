MARKET NEWS

India's peak power demand hits new record of 200570 MW in July

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST

India's peak power demand hit a new record of 200570 MW in the month of July, a 17.6 percent increase over the same month a year ago.

The country witnessed the highest ever demand for power at 12:01 hours on July 7, 2021. This demand of 200570 MW was 17.6 percent higher than 170545 MW in July 2020 (on 2nd at 22:21 hours), a power ministry statement said.

This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021, put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO), the ministry said.

The report also noted that average energy consumption per day recorded in July 2021 stood at 4049 MU, 10.6 percent higher than in July 2020 (3662 MU).

The "Maximum All India Energy Met" (power supplied in a day) also touched an all-time high. It was recorded at 4508 MU (million units) on July 7, 2021, which was 14.7 percent higher than 3931 MU on July 28, 2020.

According to the report, the renewable Energy sector has also seen impressive gains. Average Solar Generation recorded in July 2021 (158 MU/day) was 7.6 percent higher than in July 2020 (147MU/day).

Average Wind Generation recorded in July 2021 was 349MU/day, 64.5 percent higher than in July 2020 (212MU/day).

Additionally, solar and wind generation recorded an all-time high of 43.1 GW on July 27, 2021. Earlier, the record was 41.1 GW on June 11, 2021.
Tags: #Economy #India #power
first published: Aug 3, 2021 02:53 pm

