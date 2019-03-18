App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's palm oil imports could jump to record as prices fall: Analyst

Higher purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices that are trading near their lowest level in three months.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's palm oil imports in 2018/19 are likely to jump a tenth from a year earlier to a record high, as a sharp fall in the prices made the tropical oil more attractive for buyers than rival soyoil and sunflower oil, industry officials told Reuters.

Higher purchases by the world's biggest edible oil importer could support palm oil prices that are trading near their lowest level in three months.

"Palm oil imports are going to rise in the coming months. At current price level, it is very competitive compared to soyoil and sunflower oil," said Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company.

The country's palm oil imports in the 2018/19 marketing year that started on Nov.1 could jump 10.3 percent from the previous year to 9.6 million tonnes, he said.

related news

Palm oil's discount to rival soyoil has widened to over $200 per tonne from $133 in March 2018, according to data compiled by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA), a Mumbai-based trade body.

Malaysian palm oil futures fell to 2,038 ringgit ($499.82) a tonne on Friday, the lowest in three months, due to weak demand and ample supplies.

India's sunflower oil imports are likely to remain largely steady around 2.5 million tonnes, but soyoil imports could fall slightly from last year's 3.05 million tonnes as local supplies have increased, Patel said.

Soybean production in 2018/19 is estimated to have risen 38 percent from a year ago to 11.5 million tonnes, according to the Soybean Processors Association of India.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. It also buys small volumes of sunflower oil from Ukraine and canola oil from Canada.

Palm prices are attractive but refiners are not making money due to lower refining margins, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the SEA.

"Refiners are gatekeepers. As they are earning less from palm oil refining, they are not aggressively importing despite lower prices," Mehta said.

The import duty difference between crude and refined palm oil halved to 5 percent for supplies from Malaysia after India changed the duty structure.

"The lower duty difference is prompting some traders to import refined palm oil instead of crude," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, adding the country's imports of refined palm oil could jump a third from a year ago to 2.8 million tonnes in the current marketing year.

"The winter is nearly over. As palm is cheaper and temperature is rising, refiners will step up imports," he said.

In winter months, household palm oil consumption falls in India as the tropical oil solidifies at lower temperature.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Economy #import #India #oil #soyoil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Elections are 'Picnic' for Gandhi Family: BJP Downplays Priyanka's UP ...

Be Ready to Forfeit World Cup Final if Against Pakistan: Gambhir

Singaporean Couple Jailed for Beating Up Maid, Forcing Her to Eat Her ...

Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Hearing Over Goal Celebration

Google Adds Translation Feature on Gboard For iOS

Langars, Relief Camps and Funeral Sewa: How Sikhs in New Zealand Won H ...

Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir K ...

Facebook Under Lens For 'Covering up' Data Scandal

REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achiev ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end higher for sixth straight session; ene ...

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagc ...

Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft c ...

Utrecht tram shooting: At least one dead in Dutch city, claims local n ...

Indian Wells Open: Bianca Andreescu shows her versatility, big-stage t ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Facebook apparently knew of Cambridge Analytica's data harvesting sinc ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: The grandeur of Alia Bhatt and Madhur ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Netizens ask, ‘Why is Madhuri Dixit ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Vivek Oberoi's nine different looks in the fi ...

Holi 2019: A glimpse at what Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes and o ...

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan go on a bike ride in D ...

Sonali Bendre spends her ‘normal day’ with Hrithik Roshan and fami ...

Anil Kapoor’s youthful banter with ‘chachu’ Arjun Kapoor is whol ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.