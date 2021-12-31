India's output for 8 core sectors grew by 3.1% in November 2021

Representational image

India's output for eight core sectors grew by 3.1 percent in November, 2021, data released by the Ministry of Commerce on December 31 said.

According to the Ministry, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel and electricity industries in November 2021 increased on a year-on-year basis. Earlier in October 2021, the output for eight core sectors had grown by 7.5 percent.

During April-November of FY 2021-22, the growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7 percent. These sectors recorded a negative growth of 11.1 percent during the same period last fiscal.

The government data further states that the coal production rose by 8.2 percent, natural gas by 23.7 percent, refinery products by 4.3 percent, fertilisers by 2.5 percent, steel by 0.8 percent, and electricity by 1.5 percent in November 2021.

The eight core sectors comprise coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. These Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries.