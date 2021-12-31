MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's output for 8 core sectors grew by 3.1% in November 2021

During April-November of FY 2021-22, the growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7 percent.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

India's output for eight core sectors grew by 3.1 percent in November, 2021, data released by the Ministry of Commerce on December 31 said.

According to the Ministry, the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel and electricity industries in November 2021 increased on a year-on-year basis. Earlier in October 2021, the output for eight core sectors had grown by 7.5 percent.

ALSO READ: Eight core industries growth rises to 7.5% in October

During April-November of FY 2021-22, the growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity -- stood at 13.7 percent. These sectors recorded a negative growth of 11.1 percent during the same period last fiscal.

The government data further states that the coal production rose by 8.2 percent, natural gas by 23.7 percent, refinery products by 4.3 percent, fertilisers by 2.5 percent, steel by 0.8 percent, and electricity by 1.5 percent in November 2021.

Close
The eight core sectors comprise coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. These Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Core Sector Output #Core Sector Output Data #Core Sector Output November #Indian economy
first published: Dec 31, 2021 06:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.