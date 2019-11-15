India's October trade deficit narrows to $11.01 billion

Oil imports fell 31.74% to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.
India's trade deficit narrowed to $11.01 billion in October from $18.0 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said on Friday, helped by lower oil imports.
Oil imports fell 31.74% to $9.63 billion in October from $14.11 billion in the year-ago period.Merchandise exports fell 1.11% to $26.38 billion in October compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 16.31% at $37.39 billion, the data showed.
First Published on Nov 15, 2019 06:43 pm