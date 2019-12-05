App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's October rice exports drop 42% YoY on weak demand

Smaller shipments from India could help rivals such as Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar to increase their exports, according to Indian exporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's rice exports in October fell 42% year-on-year to 485,898 tonnes, government data showed on Thursday, due to weak demand from African countries for non-basmati rice.

Smaller shipments from India could help rivals such as Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar to increase their exports, according to Indian exporters.

"Export demand is very subdued," said Nitin Gupta, vice president of Olam India's rice business.

Close

New Delhi mainly exports non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, Nepal, Benin and Senegal, and premier basmati rice to Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

related news

India is the world's biggest rice exporter but its shipments have plunged 28% in the first seven months of the 2019/20 financial year, which started April 1, to 4.85 million tonnes, the data showed.

Indian rice has been losing competitiveness in the world market due to higher local prices, said B V Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (REA).

The government needs to provide subsidies for the overseas sales or exports would remain weak, he said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Economy #Exports #India #rice

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.