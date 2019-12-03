India's October-November sugar output drops 54% as mills delay crushing

Indian mills produced 1.9 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30, down nearly 54 percent from a year earlier, with many yet to start crushing operations, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday.

The country is the world's biggest sugar producer and lower output could support global prices.

By the end of November, 279 sugar mills had started crushing operations, down from last year's 418 mills, the ISMA said in a statement.

Mills in the western state of Maharashtra, which was hit by drought and then floods, have produced 67,000 tonnes of sugar during the two-month period, compared to 1.9 million tonnes a year ago, the ISMA said.