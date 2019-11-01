App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's October jobless rate rises to 8.5%, highest in over 3 years: CMIE

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5%, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:47 am

tags #CMIE #Economy #India #jobless rate #slowdown

