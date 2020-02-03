India's October-January sugar output drops 24%: Trade body

Indian mills produced 14.1 million tonnes of sugar between October 1 and January 31, down nearly 24% from a year earlier, as some mills were forced to stop cane crushing early due to limited supplies, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

The country is the world's biggest sugar producer and lower output could support global prices.

By the end of January, 446 sugar mills were crushing sugar cane, down from last year's 520 mills, the ISMA said on Monday.

Mills in Maharashtra, which was hit by drought and then floods, have produced 3.46 million tonnes of sugar during the four-month period, compared with 7.1 million tonnes a year ago, the ISMA said.