India's October fuel demand marks first year-on-year gain in 8 months

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 percent of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 7.4 percent to 6.99 million tonnes on an annual basis, and climbed about 27 percent month-on-month.
India’s fuel consumption in October registered its first year-on-year increase since February, as slowing coronavirus cases and increased mobility accelerated an economic recovery, data showed on Thursday.
Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, rose 2.5 percent in October from the prior year to 17.78 million tonnes and nearly 15 percent higher from the previous month, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.
“GST (Goods and Services Tax) collections, power demand, PMI etc all are indicating increased economic activity and COVID cases are also coming down to a point where demand is coming back to normalcy,” said K Ravichandran, senior vice president at ICRA, a unit of Moody’s Investors Service.
With public transportation gradually picking up, fuel demand is expected to improve further, he added.