Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 10:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's October fuel demand marks first year-on-year gain in 8 months

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 percent of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 7.4 percent to 6.99 million tonnes on an annual basis, and climbed about 27 percent month-on-month.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

India’s fuel consumption in October registered its first year-on-year increase since February, as slowing coronavirus cases and increased mobility accelerated an economic recovery, data showed on Thursday.

Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, rose 2.5 percent in October from the prior year to 17.78 million tonnes and nearly 15 percent higher from the previous month, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.


“GST (Goods and Services Tax) collections, power demand, PMI etc all are indicating increased economic activity and COVID cases are also coming down to a point where demand is coming back to normalcy,” said K Ravichandran, senior vice president at ICRA, a unit of Moody’s Investors Service.


With public transportation gradually picking up, fuel demand is expected to improve further, he added.

India’s daily COVID-19 case count has steadily declined since September, although total cases remain north of 8.5 million- the second highest in the world.


Activity in India’s dominant services industry also expanded for the first time in eight months in October as demand surged.


Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 percent of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 7.4 percent to 6.99 million tonnes on an annual basis, and climbed about 27 percent month-on-month.


Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose by 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 2.65 million tonnes, and by 8.2 percent from 2.45 million tonnes from September.


Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased by 3 percent to 2.42 million tonnes from a year earlier and 6.6 percent from the previous month, while naphtha sales rose 15 percent to 1.30 million tonnes and about 14 percent month-on-month.


Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose about 47 percent versus last year, and fuel oil increased by about 12.8 percent last month.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 10:54 pm

