India's October 1 to January 15 sugar output down 26%: ISMA

Indian mills produced 10.9 million tonnes of sugar between October 1 and January 15, down 26 percent from a year earlier, due to lower production in the drought-hit western state of Maharashtra, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said on January 17.

The country is the world's biggest sugar producer and lower output could support global prices.

Mills in Maharashtra have produced 2.55 million tonnes of sugar, down from 5.7 million tonnes during the same period a year ago, the ISMA said in a statement.

India's sugar output in 2019/20 could fall 20 percent to 26.3 million tonnes, the lowest level in three years, after drought in 2018 forced farmers to curb cane planting and flooding damaged crops in key growing areas in 2019.