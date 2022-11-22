India’s NBFCs need funds to meet growing credit demand over next 2 years

India’s non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) will need all existing sources of funding and more to raise money in order to meet a potential Rs 30 lakh crore worth of credit demand over the next two years, said Vishal Kampani, Non-executive Chairman of JM Financial and Co-chair of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“There is a need to allow NBFCs to take deposits and permit them a refinancing window with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” he said at an event on Tuesday. Banks in India are allowed to access public money through deposits, while NBFCs can do so through special permission. However, access to public deposits for NBFCs is capped at only 1.5 times of their net owned funds and the rest of the funding has to be through other borrowings. As such, only select NBFCs are allowed to raise public deposits.

Funding has returned as a key talking point for NBFCs now, as credit demand in the economy has surged and so have interest rates. Ergo, NBFCs that depend on the market as well as banks face an increase in their cost of borrowing even as they gear up to meet the financing needs of borrowers normally shunned by banks.

In a panel discussion at the above event, NBFC chiefs pointed out that digitisation has immensely increased the potential for the NBFC sector, giving them easy access to critical data otherwise hard to find to assess borrowers. “Lenders usually (used to) lend against property in the absence of data on credit. But this has changed now with technology and digitisation,” said Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of fintech U GRO Capital Ltd.

Manish Shah, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Godrej Capital pointed out that the approach to underwriting credit has changed. “We have opportunities to relook at underwriting credit, not just by using data but also by sharing risks. Partnerships is a great opportunity to grow,” he said, adding that joining hands with entities having specific skill sets enables greater balance sheet growth.

While catering to borrowers, especially from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, NBFCs must be careful about asset quality, cautioned Raju Dodti, Chief Executive - Wholesale & SME Finance at L&T Financial Service Ltd. “What is important is that as much as growth is made through digitisation, asset quality is critical,” he said in the panel discussion.

Industry participants highlighted that non-banks would be a key source of funding for MSMEs in the coming years. Outstanding credit from NBFCs to small businesses stood at Rs 3.6 trillion as of June, a KPMG study points out. Within the MSME segment, non-banks have 18 percent market share in credit to micro enterprises.

Moneycontrol News

