MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's mineral production up 37% in April: Mines Ministry

The production level of important minerals in April 2021 includes, coal 516 lakh tonnes, lignite 31 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,583 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 16.61 lakh tonnes, chromite 6.36 lakh tonnes and gold 120 kg.

PTI
June 18, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST

India's mineral production rose by 37.1 per cent in April 2021 over the same month a year ago, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month stood at 108.0, which was 37.1 per cent higher from the the level in April 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

The production level of important minerals in April 2021 includes, coal 516 lakh tonnes, lignite 31 lakh tonnes, natural gas (utilised) 2,583 million cubic metre, petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, bauxite 16.61 lakh tonnes, chromite 6.36 lakh tonnes and gold 120 kg.

The production of most of the important minerals showing positive growth during April 2021 over the same month a year ago includes, coal, lignite, natural gas (utilised), bauxite, chromite, copper concentrate, gold, iron ore, lead concentrate, manganese ore, zinc concentrate, limestone and phosphorite.

The production of petroleum (crude) indicated a negative growth, it said.

Close
"For the period under review, it is, however, noted that due to full lockdown in April 2020, the comparison is not indicative," the mines ministry said.
PTI
TAGS: #bauxite #coal #Copper #index of mineral production #iron ore #mines ministry #natural gas
first published: Jun 18, 2021 09:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

Simply Save | Are the SEBI penalties against Franklin Templeton AMC enough? Lawyers of investors share their views

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.