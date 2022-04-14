English
    India's mineral production rises 4.5% in February

    PTI
    April 14, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    The country's mineral production increased 4.5 per cent in February 2022 over the same month a year ago, the mines ministry said on Thursday.

    The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February was at 123.2, registering a rise of 4.5 per cent as compared to the level recorded in the year-ago month, it said in a statement.

    The mineral production recorded cumulative growth of 13.2 per cent in April-February 2021-22 , according to the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines.

    In February this year, the production of coal was at 795 lakh tonne, lignite at 47 lakh tonne, natural gas (utilised) 2,515 million cubic metres and petroleum (crude) at 23 lakh tonne.

    The minerals whose production showed growth were diamond, lignite, phosphorite and bauxite, among others. Production of minerals like limestone, gold, manganese ore and chromite showed contraction.



    Tags: #Economy #India #mineral production
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 02:35 pm
