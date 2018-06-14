App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's May vegoil imports down seven percent at 1.3 million tonnes: Trade body

The country's imports of palm oil in May stood at 496,478 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 396,969 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's vegoil imports in May fell 7 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Thursday.

The country's imports of palm oil in May stood at 496,478 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 396,969 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:58 am

tags #imports #palm oil #trade

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.