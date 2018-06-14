India's May vegoil imports down seven percent at 1.3 million tonnes: Trade body

The country's imports of palm oil in May stood at 496,478 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 396,969 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
India's vegoil imports in May fell 7 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Thursday.The country's imports of palm oil in May stood at 496,478 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 396,969 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 11:58 am