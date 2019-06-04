App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's May gold imports jump 49% on festive demand: Government source

Higher gold imports by India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, could support global prices that are trading near their highest level in three months.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's gold imports in May jumped 49% from a year earlier to 116 tonnes as a correction in local prices during a key festival boosted retail demand, a government source said on June 4.

Higher gold imports by India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, could support global prices that are trading near their highest level in three months.

The country's gold imports in value terms rose to $4.78 billion in May from $3.48 billion a year ago, a government official said, who was not allowed to speak to the media.

India had imported 78 tonnes of gold in May 2018.

 
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:20 pm

