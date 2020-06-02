App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's May gold imports fall 99% from a year ago to 1.4 tonnes: Source

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 1.4 tonnes of gold in May, down from 133.6 tonnes a year ago, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters

India's gold imports in May plunged 99% from a year earlier as international air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 1.4 tonnes of gold in May, down from 133.6 tonnes a year ago, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, May imports dropped to $76.31 million from to $4.78 billion a year ago, he added.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Gold #import #India #lockdown

