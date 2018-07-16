India's June vegoil imports down 22.4% on year: Trade body

Imports during the first eight months of the current year beginning November fell to 9.65 million tonnes against 9.87 million tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement.
India's vegetable oil imports fell 22.4 % to 1.04 million tonnes in June against the same month a year earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday.Imports during the first eight months of the current year beginning November fell to 9.65 million tonnes against 9.87 million tonnes a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors Association of India said in a statement.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 01:15 pm