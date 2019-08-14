India's July trade deficit narrows to $13.43 billion

Oil imports dived 22.15% to $9.60 billion in July from $12.33 billion in a year-ago period.
India's trade deficit in July narrowed to $13.43 billion from $18.63 billion a year ago, the trade ministry said in a statement on August 14, helped by lower oil import bill.
Oil imports dived 22.15% to $9.60 billion in July from $12.33 billion in a year-ago period.
Merchandise exports rose 2.25% to $26.33 billion in July compared with a year earlier, while imports were down 10.43% at $39.76 billion, the data showed.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 14, 2019 07:10 pm