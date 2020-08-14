172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|indias-july-trade-deficit-in-goods-at-4-83-billion-commerce-ministry-5705191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's July trade deficit in goods at $4.83 billion: Commerce Ministry

Merchandise imports contracted 28.40 percent in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21 percent to $23.64 billion.

Reuters

India posted a trade deficit of $4.83 billion in goods in July, after reporting its first trade surplus in over 18 years in the previous month, data released by the government showed on August 14.

Merchandise imports contracted 28.40 percent in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21 percent to $23.64 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by more than 46 percent to $88.91 billion during April-July while exports were down 30.21 percent from the year-ago period to $74.96 billion, the data showed.

Close
 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy #trade deficit

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.