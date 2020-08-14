India's July trade deficit in goods at $4.83 billion: Commerce Ministry

India posted a trade deficit of $4.83 billion in goods in July, after reporting its first trade surplus in over 18 years in the previous month, data released by the government showed on August 14.

Merchandise imports contracted 28.40 percent in July to $28.47 billion from a year ago while exports fell 10.21 percent to $23.64 billion, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed.

Total merchandise imports fell by more than 46 percent to $88.91 billion during April-July while exports were down 30.21 percent from the year-ago period to $74.96 billion, the data showed.