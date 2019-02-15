Present
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 08:28 PM IST

Trade deficit in January widens to $14.73 billion; exports growth at 3.74%

Merchandise exports growth grew 3.74 percent on year at $26.36 billion, mainly due to growth in gems and jewellery, drugs and pharmaceuticals as well as organic and inorganic chemicals.

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $14.73 billion in January after hitting a 10-month low of $13.08 billion in December, data released by Commerce Ministry showed.

The deficit was $15.67 billion in January, 2018.

Merchandise exports grew 3.74 percent on year at $26.36 billion, mainly due to growth in textiles, drugs and pharmaceuticals as well as organic and inorganic chemicals.

"Nominal growth in exports is due to tough global condition and some constraints on the domestic front," said President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Ganesh Kumar Gupta.

Items such as gems and jewellery, organic and inorganic chemicals, textiles were key commodities that contributed to export growth, while petroleum products, cashew and tobacco moved into negative territory.

Imports remained flat and were up 0.01 percent YoY at $41.09 billion in January and $41.01 billion in December, 2018.

During April to January, exports were up 9.52 percent year-on-year at $271.80 billion while imports grew 11.27 percent $427.73 billion.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 06:30 pm

