India's January infrastructure output rises 2.2%

During April-January, output rose 0.6% from the year-ago period, according to the data.
India's infrastructure output grew 2.2% in January from a year earlier, data released on Friday showed.
During April-January, output rose 0.6% from the year-ago period, according to the data.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:16 pm