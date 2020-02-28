App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's January infrastructure output rises 2.2%

During April-January, output rose 0.6% from the year-ago period, according to the data.

India's infrastructure output grew 2.2% in January from a year earlier, data released on Friday showed.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of the country's industrial output.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Business #core sector #Economy

