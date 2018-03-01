App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Feb 27, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's January crude steel output at 9MT

World leader China saw a marginal fall of 0.9 per cent in crude steel production in January this year at 67 MT. It had produced 67.58 MT during the same month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's crude steel production grew 2.5 per cent to 9.02 million tonne (MT) in January 2018 compared to 8.81 MT in the year-ago month, a report by World Steel Association said.

World leader China saw a marginal fall of 0.9 per cent in crude steel production in January this year at 67 MT. It had produced 67.58 MT during the same month last year.

Japan, the second largest steel producer, saw almost flat output of 9.03 MT. India and Japan have produced almost same amount of crude steel, the figures show. India, which overtook the US to become the world's third largest steel producer, is now looking to bag the second spot from Japan

Global crude steel production of the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 139.43 MT in January 2018, a growth of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

France produced 1.4 MT, Spain (1.1 MT), Turkey (3.2 MT), the US (6.8 MT), Brazil (2.9 MT).

"The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 64 countries in January 2018 was 70 per cent. This is 0.2 percentage points lower than January 2017. Compared to December 2017, it is 0.7 percentage points higher," worldsteel said.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. Its members represent approximately 85 per cent of the world's steel production.

tags #crude steel #Economy #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC