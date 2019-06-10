App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's inflation likely at seven-month high in May, still below RBI target: Poll

The RBI changed its stance to "accommodative" from "neutral" last week and cut interest rates for the third time in a row, bringing the borrowing rate to a nine-year low of 5.75%.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's retail inflation likely accelerated to a seven-month high in May on rising food prices, but it is expected to remain well below the Reserve Bank of India's target, giving it room to ease policy further, a Reuters poll found.

The RBI changed its stance to "accommodative" from "neutral" last week and cut interest rates for the third time in a row, bringing the borrowing rate to a nine-year low of 5.75%.

According to a June 4-7 Reuters poll of over 40 economists, the retail inflation rate rose to 3.01 percent in May from a year earlier, up from 2.92 percent in April. Forecasts ranged between 2.83-3.50%.

Close

If the consensus forecast is met, consumer prices will rise at their fastest pace since October, but would still be lower than the central bank's medium-term target for a 4.0% increase for a tenth consecutive month.

related news

Food prices have steadily risen since March after contracting from October 2018-February 2019. Food prices constitute nearly half of India's inflation basket.

"The uptick in retail inflation is because of higher vegetable prices," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

"Pre-monsoon rains have been delayed and are below normal. It has put sowing a bit behind (schedule) because of which productivity will be low, pushing prices higher."

In a country where agriculture largely relies on rain instead of irrigation, a weak monsoon can lead to a sharp rise in food prices.

The RBI also highlighted that risk last week and raised its inflation forecasts for the first half of the current fiscal year.

But core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, has been on a downward trajectory since February, suggesting weakness in economic activity.

In the January-March quarter, India's economic growth slowed more sharply than expected to 5.8% - lagging China's pace for the first time in nearly two years - raising the prospect of fiscal stimulus and further policy easing.

"The weaker-than-expected GDP spooked the MPC, with all six members voting to cut. It's now more than clear that the MPC under Governor Shaktikanta Das cares more about lifting economic growth than keeping strictly to the RBI's fledging inflation targeting framework," noted Miguel Chanco, senior Asia economist at Pantheon.

But Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho Bank, was not convinced interest rate cuts are the only solution when the risk to inflation is skewed to the upside.

"I would be a lot more consoled if one more rate cut is accompanied by a lot of efforts to improve policy transmission rather than cutting and using the knife as the only tool," he said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.