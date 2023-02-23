 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's image today is that of country ready to go to any extent to protect its national security: Jaishankar

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:58 PM IST

He also cited a top International Monetary Fund official about 15 per cent of growth this year coming from India, and said India is "15 per cent of the solution" the G20 group of countries is looking for in terms of economic growth.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Reuters file image)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the image of India today is that of a country that is willing to go to any extent to protect its national security.

He also cited a top International Monetary Fund official about 15 per cent of growth this year coming from India, and said India is "15 per cent of the solution" the G20 group of countries is looking for in terms of economic growth.

Addressing the 'Festival of Thinkers' organised by the Symbiosis International University here, he also said that data security and data privacy are the biggest challenges of the digital world, and issues connected to them are expected to be addressed during the G20 meeting.

"In the last few years, we have been tested for a long time on our western border. I think things are a little different now and everyone will agree. Few things had happened in 2016 and 2019, and we have been tested and we are being tested on our northern borders," he said.