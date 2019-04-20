App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's growth trajectory holds immense potential for global stakeholders: Ashish Sinha

Sinha noted that India improved its ranking by 23 positions in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's growth trajectory holds immense potential for global stakeholders to establish energy, infrastructure and technology collaboration with the country, a UN forum here has been told.

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Ashish Sinha stressed on Wednesday at the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development Follow Up that India wanted to use growth as a mechanism to pull the maximum number of people out of poverty and improve quality of life in an inclusive manner.

"India has retained its position as the world's fastest growing major economy. Indian economy has been growing over 7 percent for several years and the forecast for the future is equally robust," he said.

Sinha noted that India improved its ranking by 23 positions in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings last year.

related news

India improved its ranking on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report for the second straight year, jumping 23 places to the 77th position on the back of reforms related to insolvency, taxation and other areas.

"India's growth trajectory holds immense potential for our global stakeholders to establish energy, natural resource, and infrastructure and technology collaboration with us," Sinha said.

The current global economic outlook also reiterates the need for the promotion of policies for enhancing economic growth and growth inducing investments, he said.

Earlier this month, the World Bank said India's GDP growth was expected to accelerate moderately to 7.5 per cent in fiscal year 19-20, driven by continued investment strengthening, particularly private-improved export performance and resilient consumption.

"The objective is to bank the unbanked, secure the unsecured, fund the unfunded and service the un-serviced areas," Sinha said.

Noting that India has taken strong initiatives for financial inclusion, he said in the the past three years, the government has opened over 320 million bank accounts for those who never had an account.

"We have leveraged these bank accounts with the power of a biometric identity system and mobile phones, to deliver subsidies and services to the deserving poor," he said, adding that 1.6 million people have benefited from the recently launched cashless health insurance scheme called 'Ayushman Bharat' in the first four months of its launch.

India is also the sixth largest producer of renewable energy in the world and Indian solar power capacity will grow robustly at an annual average rate of 15.3 percent to reach 105.9 GW by 2028, up from 26 GW in 2018, he said.

Sinha noted that research and innovation would be the driving force in the 4th industrial revolution era. The Indian government has introduced the flagship programme Start-up India with 1.4 billion dollars fund for four years to create a startup ecosystem in India.

The effort of the government has also been to maximise resources with lowering of the tax rate by following the theory of lower taxation, higher compliance, he said.

"However, we fully acknowledge the role of international cooperation on tax matters in a globalised and digital economy. In this regard, to further strengthen the work of the UN Tax Committee, India continued its contribution to its Voluntary Trust Fund for the Tax Committee for the second consecutive year in 2018," Sinha said.

Stepping up our cooperation with the fellow developing countries here at the United Nations, India established the India-UN Development Partnership Fund that supports Southern-owned and led, demand-driven, and transformational sustainable development projects.

A sum of USD 150 million has been committed for the next decade focusing on developmental projects in Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States. The Fund already has projects in 39 countries.

Sinha said the world finds itself at a critical moment which calls for an action-oriented resolve in an increasingly complex inter-dependent world.

"The 2030 Agenda, Paris Agreement and Addis Ababa Action Agenda have been remarkable acknowledgements of these interlinked challenges, and our collective responsibility to overcome these with collective action at the international level," he said.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Mental Hai Kya: Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar R ...

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos s ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli shines out as RCB beat KKR by 10 runs

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl, fi ...

Neena Gupta discouraged Masaba Gupta from acting, details revealed

KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya Handed Fines by BCCI for Misconduct

PUBG Mobile Recognizes Plane Disappearing Glitch, Says Fix is on The W ...

Vicky Kaushal Badly Injured Himself on Film Set Doing Action Scene, Ge ...

Volkswagen India Rolls Out One-Millionth Car From Its Plant in Chakan

16-year-old Bathed with Acid for Resisting Rape by 4 Men in Bihar

Bitcoin Trader, Girlfriend Could Face Death Penalty for Building 'Sea ...

Volkswagen India Rolls Out 1-Millionth Car from Pune Plant

‘Salt Bae’ Inspired SRH Players Turn Chefs Ahead of KKR Encounter

The Week in Social Media Updates: Hide Like Count on Instagram, Screen ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Mueller report: Democrats issue subpoena for full document on Russian ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Is Novak Djokovic finding it difficult to be moti ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.