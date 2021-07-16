MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's growth to start hitting 6.5-7% from FY23 onwards: CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

“Together with the reforms and focus on vaccination, I expect growth to start hitting close 6.5 to 7 percent from FY23 onwards and accelerate from there on,” Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said at a virtual event organised by Dun & Bradstreet.

PTI
July 16, 2021 / 04:23 PM IST
Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian

The country's economy will start witnessing a growth of 6.5 to 7 percent from fiscal 2023 onwards, helped by various reforms undertaken by the government so far and also as COVID-19 vaccination drive progresses, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.

He expects the impact of the second wave not to be very significant.

The country's economy contracted by 7.3 percent in fiscal 2020-21.

“Together with the reforms and focus on vaccination, I expect growth to start hitting close 6.5 to 7 percent from FY23 onwards and accelerate from there on,” Subramanian said at a virtual event organised by Dun & Bradstreet.

“Given the significant reforms that have been done over the last one and a half years, I have no hesitation in saying that I look forward to a decade of high growth for India.”

Close

Related stories

He said the momentum in recovery that was seen in the fourth quarter of FY21 and overall in the second half of FY21 got impacted to some extent by the second wave of COVID-19.

While the second wave was quite devastating on the health side, the economic impact of that has been limited because the second way was much shorter in duration compared to the first wave and the economic restrictions that were placed were primarily at the state level, he said.

“We expect the impact of the second wave to be not very large,” he said.

Subramanian said various reforms undertaken by the government in sectors such as agriculture, labour, export PLI scheme, change in MSME definition, creation of the bad bank, privatisation of public sector banks among others, are going to push growth.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #India #Krishnamurthy Subramanian
first published: Jul 16, 2021 04:22 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.