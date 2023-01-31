 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's gold demand dips marginally to 774 tonnes in 2022: WGC

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

The overall gold demand in 2021 stood at 797.3 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

India's overall gold demand remained resilient and witnessed a marginal decline of 2.92 per cent in 2022 at 774 tonnes notwithstanding a sharp increase in prices, and the outlook for this year looks bullish, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Tuesday.

Despite a relatively subdued trade and weaker consumer sentiment at the beginning of the year, hike in duty and sharp rise in prices in the midst of the season, demand has indeed remained surprisingly resilient, WGC The World Gold Council Managing Director for India Somasundaram PR said.

The festivities at the beginning of the last quarter of 2022, also boosted investment demand, though, the attention shifted towards gold jewellery with the onset of the wedding season, he noted.