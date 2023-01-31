English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    India's gold demand dips marginally to 774 tonnes in 2022: WGC

    The overall gold demand in 2021 stood at 797.3 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    India's overall gold demand remained resilient and witnessed a marginal decline of 2.92 per cent in 2022 at 774 tonnes notwithstanding a sharp increase in prices, and the outlook for this year looks bullish, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Tuesday.

    The overall gold demand in 2021 stood at 797.3 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

    Despite a relatively subdued trade and weaker consumer sentiment at the beginning of the year, hike in duty and sharp rise in prices in the midst of the season, demand has indeed remained surprisingly resilient, WGC The World Gold Council Managing Director for India Somasundaram PR said.

    The festivities at the beginning of the last quarter of 2022, also boosted investment demand, though, the attention shifted towards gold jewellery with the onset of the wedding season, he noted.