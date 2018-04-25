India's global trade rises 16% to $ 767.9 bn in 2017-18

India's global trade increased by 16.32 percent to USD 767.9 billion in 2017-18, according to the Commerce Department data. In 2016-17, the trade stood at USD 660.2 billion.

"While India's global trade grew by 16.32 percent between 2016-17 and 2017-18, India's total trade with LAC (Latin American countries) grew by 19.63 percent," the department said in a series of tweets.

It said that bilateral trade with LAC including Bolivia, Peru, Chile and Brazil has recorded healthy growth in 2017-18 as per the provisional numbers.

"Bolivia has emerged as a major trade partner of India in LAC region with bilateral trade registering a growth of 205 percent from USD 253 million in 2016-17 to USD 772.44 million in 2017-18," it said.

Similarly, two-way commerce with Brazil has increased to USD 8.56 billion in the last fiscal from USD 6.51 billion in 2016-17.

Bilateral trade with Chile grew to USD 2.85 billion in 2017-18 from USD 1.90 billion in the previous fiscal.

"India's trade with LAC increased from USD 24.52 billion in 2016-17 to USD 29.33 billion in 2017-18," it added.