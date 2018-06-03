App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

India's global prestige increased under Modi govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The union minister for law and justice, and electronics and information technology was talking to reporters here on the completion of four years of the Modi government and enumerated its various achievements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said India's global prestige has increased during the four years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. "India's global prestige has increased during the past four years of the Narendra Modi government. Modi ji is a global leader. India's viewpoint has been heard across the globe," Prasad said.

The union minister for law and justice, and electronics and information technology was talking to reporters here on the completion of four years of the Modi government and enumerated its various achievements.

India is marching ahead confidently on the path of growth following the central government's initiatives taken in the past four years, the BJP leader said, adding that India's GDP has grown significantly with the country receiving the highest FDI proposals.

The central government has set up a number of IITs, IIMs and Kendriya Vidyalayas in the past four years, he said.

Stating that the central government is committed to uplift of the poor, the minister said 31 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts were opened in the last four years.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 09:30 am

