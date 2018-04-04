India's global FTA share less than 1% in 2016-2017: Minister

The share of India's foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) globally during 2016-2017 was 0.71 percent, while its share of international tourist arrivals, which includes arrival of foreign tourists and that of non resident nationals, was 1.18 percent, the government informed Parliament today.

Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons told the Rajya Sabha that the government's target is to increase the country's share of FTAs internationally to 1 percent by 2020 and to 2 percent by 2025.

He also said that the ministry's two flagship schemes, Swadesh Darshan-Integrated Development of Theme Based Tourist Circuits, and PRASHAD - Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive for creation of tourism infrastructure, are generating pro-tourism culture among the people.

He also said the ministry has launched media campaigns with the objective of sensitising stakeholders in the tourism industry as well as the public about the importance of good conduct and behaviour towards tourists and to reinforce the spirit of 'Atithi devo Bhava'.