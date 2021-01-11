India's GDP to record 10.1% expansion, monetary policy to be neutral in August: ICRA

India's GDP will record a double-digit expansion of 10.1 percent in the upcoming fiscal year, rating agency ICRA has projected. It also expects the monetary policy to be changed to neutral from accommodative in the August 2021 Policy review or later.

This comes after greater certainty on the durability of the awaited economic revival, it said in a statement.

According to Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA says this seemingly sharp expansion will be led by the continued normalisation in economic activities as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines gathers traction.

"We expect a multi-speed recovery in FY2022, with the contact-intensive sectors, discretionary consumption and investment by the private sector trailing the rest of the economy, in the arduous march back to attaining, and sustaining, pre-Covid levels. On a sobering note, we project the aggregate value of the Indian GDP in real terms in FY2022, to be only mildly higher than the level recorded in FY2020," she added.

As for headline inflation, the rating agency expects it to decline to 4.6 percent in FY2022 from 6.4 percent in FY2021.

It also sees inflation exceeding the mid-point of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) medium target of 4.0 percent, for a third consecutive year.

With CPI inflation expected to remain above the Monetary Policy Committee's target, ICRA expects the stance of monetary policy to be changed to neutral from accommodative during the policy review in August this year or later. It also expects an extended pause for the repo rate.

"Simultaneously, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may initiate steps, in a calibrated manner, to reduce the magnitude of the systemic liquidity surplus," it said.