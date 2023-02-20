 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's GDP may grow by only 5-6% for next few years: Motilal Oswal's Nikhil Gupta

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

According to the economist, the Reserve Bank of India could also raise the repo rate again in April following the unexpectedly large increase in inflation in January

According to Gupta, India's GDP growth may slow down to 5.2 percent in 2023-24.

The Indian economy could grow only moderately in the next few years due to the lack of visibility on a capital expenditure-led recovery and the need of households to re-build their savings which could dent consumption growth, according to Nikhil Gupta, chief economist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"What is most important is household income growth. I don't have any reason to believe that it is going to grow at a much faster pace over the next few years. And, as savings have fallen to such a low level, I hope savings are rebuilt. If that happens, a combination of modest growth in personal income and rebuilding of savings implies that consumption growth may remain weak or modest over the next few years," Gupta told Moneycontrol in an interview.

"If we do not see the investment-to-GDP ratio going up to 34-35 percent, then that means it is very much likely that we may remain at 5-6 percent real growth for the next few years."

India's GDP is expected to grow 7 percent in 2022-23, according to the statistics ministry's first advance estimate, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has forecast next year's growth at 6.4 percent. However, Gupta expects India's growth to slow to 5.2 percent in 2023-24.