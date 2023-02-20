 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's GDP likely grew 5-5.1% in third quarter of FY23: Analysts

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

Compared to the pre-Covid number, the GDP is likely to have grown 11.6 per cent in Q3 from 7.6 per cent in the previous quarter, boosted by continued recovery in the services sector, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research at Icra Ratings.

The government is expected to release the third quarter macroeconomic data on February 28.

The economy is likely to have grown at 5-5.1 per cent in the October-December 2022 quarter due to normalising base, much lower than the 6.3 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter, according to analysts.

Normal base refers to the comparable figure of the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. But the base is lowered for calculating growth rate when the previous numbers are not comparable due to certain extreme conditions.

On the other hand, Rahul Bajoria, head of British brokerage Barclays India, said the economy would have grown at a tad lower at 5 per cent in the October-December quarter of FY23.