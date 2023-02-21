India’s GDP growth likely to trip to 5.9% in FY24 on emerging fault lines: Ind-Ra

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 5.9 percent in FY24, much below the RBI estimate of 6.4 percent, on account of emerging fault lines in stagnating exports, subdued manufacturing and low consumption demand, India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday.

“The net exports are likely to taper off in FY24. Exports are likely to face headwinds and are stagnating on account of a slowdown in advanced countries. Though the services sector is expected to remain buoyant, the industrial recovery is very slow. There are still enough fault lines for us to believe a realistic GDP growth of 5.9 percent in FY24,” Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, said.

The agency said that the pent-up demand which had provided thrust to the growth is normalising and credit growth is facing tighter financial conditions.

The growth levers

“Although there are a few positives for India such as sustained government capex, deleveraged corporates, low non-performing assets in the banking sector, production-linked incentive scheme and the likelihood of global commodity prices remaining subdued, Ind-Ra believes they are still not sufficient to take the FY24 GDP growth beyond 6 percent,” Sunil Sinha, its principal economist said. The private sector capex is being seen only for maintenance and not for greenfield expansion. The government capex alone is not enough to revive the investment cycle, Sinha said. Related stories Government to introduce quality controls for electrical goods, says Piyush Goyal

Alteria Capital’s Vinod Murali: When there is no equity, there is no debt either The Union Budget has pegged the government capex at Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24, an increase of 33 percent over the current fiscal. Easing inflation The rating firm, however, has not raised alarm over inflation, saying that it will come back within the comfort level of RBI, which is below 6 percent. It estimated the FY 24 average retail inflation at 5.4 per cent and average wholesale inflation at 1.1 percent. India's headline retail inflation rate jumped to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent. Deficit targets On account of the current account deficit and fiscal deficit targets, India will be in an improved space going ahead. In FY24, the downsides will not be too destabilising and thus India will be able to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent. With moderating oil prices, the current account deficit too will be slightly better off, Sinha said. However, Ind-Ra believes that the country is still far away from covering the ground and reaching pre-pandemic levels. “7.6 percent is the annual GDP growth required till FY37 to catch up the pre-COVID GDP trend,” the agency said.

Meghna Mittal