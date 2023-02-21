 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India’s GDP growth likely to trip to 5.9% in FY24 on emerging fault lines: Ind-Ra

Meghna Mittal
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

Growth may undershoot RBI's estimate of 6.4 per cent due to weak external sector, waning pent-up demand, tighter financial conditions and subdued manufacturing, says the rating firm.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 5.9 percent in FY24, much below the RBI estimate of 6.4 percent, on account of emerging fault lines in stagnating exports, subdued manufacturing and low consumption demand, India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday.

“The net exports are likely to taper off in FY24. Exports are likely to face headwinds and are stagnating on account of a slowdown in advanced countries. Though the services sector is expected to remain buoyant, the industrial recovery is very slow. There are still enough fault lines for us to believe a realistic GDP growth of 5.9 percent in FY24,” Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, said.

The agency said that the pent-up demand which had provided thrust to the growth is normalising and credit growth is facing tighter financial conditions.

The growth levers