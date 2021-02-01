MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's FY22 fiscal deficit target slightly wider than expected: Moody's analyst

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, set a fiscal deficit target of 6.8% of GDP for the year ending March 2022, while for the current financial year it is estimated to jump to 9.5% - nearly thrice the government's target of 3.5% set before the pandemic struck.

Reuters
February 01, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

India's fiscal deficit target for 2021/22 is a little bit higher than expected, a Moody's analyst said on Monday, after the government presented its federal budget to reignite economic growth hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic.

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, set a fiscal deficit target of 6.8% of GDP for the year ending March 2022, while for the current financial year it is estimated to jump to 9.5% - nearly thrice the government's target of 3.5% set before the pandemic struck.

"The government is trying to balance between support for the economy and some measure of return to fiscal normalcy," said Gene Fang, associate managing director, sovereign risk group, Moody's Investors Service.

Fang said asset monetisation by the government, which has generally been difficult to achieve, would be key to meeting the fiscal deficit projection given already weak tax collections.

Despite the limited fiscal headroom the government proposed doubling healthcare spending and a slew of infrastructure and transport projects to boost spending and spur growth.

Close

Related stories

The government also said it aims to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by 2025/26.

"It's good to know that there is some path towards that consolidation in our view," Fang said. "I think it's really going to be nominal GDP growth which has the biggest impact on how much achievable that is."

The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year ending in March but then gather steam in 2021/2022 to hit 11% largely on account of a low base.

Fang said Moody's growth projections were slightly more optimistic but declined to give a specific number.

However, he said the budget announcements did not change the rating agency's stance on India. Moody's rates India at "Baa3" with a "negative" outlook.
Reuters
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 03:07 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.