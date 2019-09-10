App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand to rise by average 4.7% through 2025: Nayara Energy

India's gasoil demand will rise by an average 5.3 percent per year through the 2025 fiscal year and by an average 4.5 percent through 2030, he said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's overall fuel demand will rise by an average of 4.7 percent a year through the fiscal year 2025 because of improving demand for gasoil as the country's road transport network improves, the Chief Executive Officer for Nayara Energy B. Anand said on Tuesday.

India's gasoil demand will rise by an average 5.3 percent per year through the 2025 fiscal year and by an average 4.5 percent through 2030, he said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 10:55 am

tags #Economy #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.