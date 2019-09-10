India's fuel demand to rise by average 4.7% through 2025: Nayara Energy

India's gasoil demand will rise by an average 5.3 percent per year through the 2025 fiscal year and by an average 4.5 percent through 2030, he said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.
