India's fuel demand sees sharpest rebound in February

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

India's fuel demand witnessed the sharpest rebound in February as petrol and diesel consumption rose by double digits after a winter lull in the previous month, preliminary industry data showed on Thursday.

Petrol sales jumped almost 18 per cent to 1.22 million tonnes in the first half of February, as compared to 1.04 million tonnes of consumption in the same period of last year.

Sales were 18.3 per cent higher than in COVID-marred first half of February 2021 and 15.7 per cent more than in the same period of 2020.

Month-on-month, the demand was up 13.6 per cent, reversing the dip in the previous month. Sales had fallen 5.1 per cent month-on-month in January as cold conditions cut vehicular movement.