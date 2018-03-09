App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 09, 2018 06:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 10.7 percent to 0.96 million tonnes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's fuel demand rose 7.7 percent in February compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.73 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 9.4 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.08 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 10.7 percent to 0.96 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.7 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 0.2 percent in February.

