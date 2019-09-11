App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 2.8% YoY in August

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Between August 2015 and August 2019 price of petrol has risen by 15 percent as per data provided by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. Government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Re 1 during the 2019 Union Budget (Image: Moneycontrol)
Between August 2015 and August 2019 price of petrol has risen by 15 percent as per data provided by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. Government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Re 1 during the 2019 Union Budget (Image: Moneycontrol)

India's fuel demand rose 2.8 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 13.0 percent to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.7 percent to 1.15 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.8 percent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 15.9 percent in August.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Economy #India

