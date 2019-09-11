India's fuel demand rose 2.8% YoY in August

Between August 2015 and August 2019 price of petrol has risen by 15 percent as per data provided by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation. Government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Re 1 during the 2019 Union Budget (Image: Moneycontrol)

India's fuel demand rose 2.8 percent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.04 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.57 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 13.0 percent to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 3.7 percent to 1.15 million tonnes.