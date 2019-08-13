India's fuel demand marks largest gain in six months

India's fuel demand rose 3.3% in July, marking its biggest year-on-year percentage gain since January, compared with the previous year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 17.58 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% higher from a year earlier at 2.52 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, diesel sales climbed 3.3%, its highest year-on-year rise since January, to 6.83 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 9% to 2.22 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 5.2% to 1.22 million tonnes.