India's fuel demand fell 7.9% YoY in June

India's fuel demand fell 7.9 percent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.29 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.5 percent lower from a year earlier at 2.28 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 15.7 percent to 2.08 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 13.0 percent to 1.17 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 41.5 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 1.0 percent in June.